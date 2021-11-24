A trio of famous NFL siblings this week joined their hometown community in grieving a tragic crash that claimed the lives of six people and injured many others last Sunday.

The Watt brothers, J.J., T.J. and Derek, who are all currently rostered on NFL teams, shared heartfelt messages after a man drove his SUV into the crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

All three Watts were born in Wisconsin and are from Waukesha. J.J and Derek both played college football at the University of Wisconsin, while T.J. played at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Just now seeing what happened at the holiday parade back home in Waukesha tonight. Horrific images. Truly hoping everyone is going to be ok and those not involved are now safe," J.J., currently on the Arizona Cardinals, tweeted Sunday evening.

"Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded," J.J. finished, with his message retweeted by T.J. soon after.

Derek on Tuesday also shared a longer statement on Twitter and showed his followers a way to support those impacted by the tragedy.

"In light of the recent tragic events at the Waukesha Christmas Parade on November 21st, 2021, we want our community to know that we see them, love them, and we're here for them," Derek wrote, along with the hashtag #WaukeshaStrong.

"We feel the best way to help the affected families is to assist with funeral and medical expenses by donating to the fund which was set up by United Way and Waukesha County Community Foundation."

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was behind the wheel of the SUV that sped through a parade route in Waukesha on Sunday. He was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday, according to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office, and prosecutors will consider a sixth charge after a young boy died later at an area hospital.

Along with six deaths, 62 people were injured.

For anyone looking to assist the victims, check out the United for Waukesha Community Fund page here and additional resources compiled by WISN here.

CORRECTION (Nov. 25, 2021, 4:24 a.m. ET): A previous version of this article stated that J.J. Watt had agreed to cover the funeral costs for the six people who died in the Sunday crash. However, this report has not been confirmed by NBC News.