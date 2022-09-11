NFL

WATCH: Mike Evans Hauls in One-Handed Touchdown Over Cowboys' Trevon Diggs

Tom Brady threw a beautiful back shoulder fade to Evans on Sunday Night Football

By Sanjesh Singh

Scroll down to watch video

The Tom Brady-Mike Evans connection is still elite.

Watch as Brady throws a perfect back shoulder fade to Evans in the end zone, who brings it down over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs:

That touchdown put the Tampa Bay Buccaneers up 19-3 as the third quarter came to a close. Evans currently has five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown to lead all receivers while Brady is at the 200-yard passing mark with one touchdown. 

Here’s a frame of Evans’ catch that is worthy enough of hanging in the Louvre: 

Last season, the 29-year-old wideout racked up 74 receptions, 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns in 16 games. If he keeps this up in 2022, he can make it nine straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons since being drafted in 2014. He has never had a year with less than 1,000 yards. 

With Brady still slinging the rock at an elite level at age 45, Evans definitely has a chance to reach that mark. 

