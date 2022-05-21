WATCH: Kylian Mbappe Celebrates New PSG Deal by Scoring Hat Trick

Kylian Mbappe celebrated his new Paris Saint-Germain contract like any world-class striker would: by scoring a hat trick.

Just hours after re-upping with Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year deal (and snubbing Real Madrid in the process), Mbappe deposited three goals in PSG's 5-0 Ligue 1 season-finale victory over FC Metz on Saturday.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 24th minute after sitting down Metz goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard with a slick move.

Just minutes later, PSG winger Angel Di Maria, who was playing his final game with the club, threaded the needle to hit Mbappe in the box, and the 23-year-old striker snuck the ball past Caillard for his second goal.

Mbappe didn't even need anything close to the full 90 minutes to net his hat trick. After giving the ball away in the 50th minute, Mbappe took advantage of some casual dribbling from Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate to complete the hatty.

And that's why PSG wanted him to stick around.

Mbappe finished the season as Ligue 1's leading goal scorer (28) and assist man (17) as PSG won their eighth title in 10 years. It's the fourth time he's claimed Ligue 1's Golden Boot award. He also won Ligue 1 Player of the Year for a second straight season in 2021-22 and third time overall.

Had Mbappe chosen Real Madrid, Saturday could have been the last time Paris fans saw him in a PSG kit. But now they'll be treated to more highlights like the ones above for at least another three years.