WATCH: FC Dallas' Alan Velasco Scores Panenka to Advance in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

With a spot in the Western Conference semifinals on the line, Alan Velasco showed pure steel.

The FC Dallas winger went with a panenka on his game-winning penalty to send his team past Minnesota United and into a matchup with Austin FC.

THE LEGEND OF ALAN VELASCO!!! pic.twitter.com/p39QyIjj8X — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) October 18, 2022

Minnesota, the No. 6 seed in the West, opened the account first with a goal via Emanuel Reynoso in the 53rd minute, who scored a stunner into the bottom left corner from outside the box with his left foot.

But with the home crowd cheering them on, Dallas responded just over 10 minutes later through Facundo Quignón’s header on a corner kick.

Tied up in Texas!



Facundo Quignon nods home on the doorstep for a BIG @FCDallas response.#DALvMIN // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/XouJv6Lhlc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2022

Despite logging 19 shots (nine on target) and having 60% possession, Dallas failed to take the lead during regulation time.

Then came the penalties.

Reynoso scored first for Minnesota while Franco Jara equalized for Dallas. However, Wil Trapp had his attempt denied by Maarten Paes, which opened the door for the Toros to see it through.

Sebastian Lletget, Matt Hedges, Jesús Ferreira and Velasco all nailed their spot kicks with No. 2 seed Austin now awaiting on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT.

That makes it a Texas showdown in one semifinal and a California semifinal in the other, with No. 1 LAFC set to meet No. 4 LA Galaxy in “El Tráfico” on Thursday, Oct. 20.