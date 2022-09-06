us open

WATCH: Fan Gets Haircut During Nick Kyrgios-Karen Khachanov Match at US Open

This isn't something you normally expect during a tennis match

By Logan Reardon

Elsa/Getty Images

You never know who you're going to see in the crowd at the U.S. Open.

Numerous celebrities have attended matches this year, including Tiger Woods, Bill Clinton, Hugh Jackman and more.

One thing you don't usually expect to see, though, is a man getting a haircut. But that's exactly what happened on Tuesday. See it for yourself:

The man getting his head shaved was identified as YouTube star JiDion. While this seems like an awkward moment to get a haircut, it wasn't the first time that JiDion has brought a barber to a sporting event.

Earlier this year, he got a buzz during the fourth quarter of an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

So, apparently that's JiDion's move.

JiDion is on hand at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the quarterfinal match between Karen Khachanov and Nick Kyrgios. Khachanov won the first set 7-5, and the haircut came during the second set with the score even at 1-1.

Keep an eye on the audience at any sporting events this fall, because you never know what you might see.

