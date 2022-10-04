WATCH: Fan Epically Fails to Grab Aaron Judge's 62nd HR After Jumping Railing

WATCH: Fan epically fails to grab Judge’s 62nd HR after jumping railing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You gotta do what you gotta do.

And when it comes to something as precious as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge crushing his record-breaking 62nd home-run of the season, this fan did it.

A fan at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, jumped over the railing to try to grab Judge’s homer, but they weren’t close enough and another fan ended up catching the ball:

That fan in the front row risked it all to try and catch Judge's 62nd homer 😭 pic.twitter.com/R7yvHQs1zv — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 5, 2022

Here’s an video that’s more zoomed in:

A fan jumped the railing going after Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run 😬pic.twitter.com/xiQIIUjNeT — RotoGrinders (@RotoGrinders) October 5, 2022

The fan who jumped the railing was about nine seats away from where the ball landed, but the effort was appreciated.

On the flip side, the fan who did catch the homer, which was hit in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, was escorted away by security to have the ball authenticated, with an expected value of at least $2 million (h/t: Joe Trahan of WFAA Dallas).

#Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

#62 pic.twitter.com/lP7jequjIJ — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 5, 2022

A huge decision now awaits: keep the ball, sell it or give it back to Judge.

If the fan was to sell it, though, it wouldn’t exactly be for the money. The fan is a vice president at Fisher Investments, which manages $197 billion globally (h/t: Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY).