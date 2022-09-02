Watch Coco Gauff Clock 128 MPH Serve at US Open

The U.S. open is in full swing, and the exciting storylines continue to roll in.
On Wednesday, American tennis star Coco Gauff clocked the third-fastest serve in women's U.S. Open history during her second-round win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse.
The 18-year-old star was shocked when she found out just how fast her serve was.
“Yeah, I don't know how that happened. It didn't feel like I hit it that hard,” Gauff said.
“Sometimes I feel like when you try to hit the serve hard, it still goes fast, but that was not supposed to be that hard.”
Gauff went on to close out the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium with the 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Ruse, which included six aces and 22 unreturned serves.
Gauff's serve was the fastest of this year's U.S. Open to date and the third-fastest speed in history behind Venus Williams' 129 mph serve in 2007 and Alycia Parks' effort at the same speed during last year’s U.S. Open.
Gauff came close to that speed at Wimbledon earlier this summer when she struck a 124 mph serve against Mihaela Buzarnescu.
Gauff will now face fellow American Madison Keys in the third round.