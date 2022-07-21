WATCH: Chelsea Loses to Charlotte FC After Shocking Penalty Miss

Preseason is a great time to shed off the offseason rust – but that isn’t always the case.

Just ask Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who had a penalty kick go awry during a shootout against MLS side Charlotte FC:

Gallagher appeared to have a trick up his sleeve as he was looking to tie the shootout at 3-3, but as a certain rabbit was told, those are only for kids. He might’ve been attempting a panenka, but Charlotte’s goalie had no issue saving the kick.

Charlotte, which had scored the equalizer in stoppage time to force the shootout, eventually won the game 5-3 on penalties inside Bank of America Stadium, N.C., as the English Premier League side continued its U.S. preseason tour.

The 22-year-old Gallagher spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace where he impressed by scoring eight goals to go with three assists in 34 league appearances.

However, the English national has yet to debut for the Blues in the EPL despite coming up through their youth academy.

Chelsea will conclude their U.S. tour against fellow EPL side Arsenal on July 23 in Florida. The Gunners are also in the middle of a U.S. tour of their own, having recently defeated Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday.