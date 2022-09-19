NCAA

Watch: Arizona State Athletic Director Greet Herm Edwards After Loss to Eastern Michigan

Was Herm Edwards fired on the field after Arizona State’s loss to Eastern Michigan? Video of the football coach chatting with ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson surfaced that seems to suggest Edwards didn’t make it back to the locker room with his job

By Charlotte Edmonds

Watch: Arizona State Athletic Director Greet Herm Edwards After Loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Herm Edwards’ term at Arizona State ended, not with a bang but a whimper… or so it seemed. 

Edwards, in his fifth season as the head football coach, was fired on Sunday following the Sun Devils’ 21-30 loss to Eastern Michigan home. 

While the termination isn’t a particular surprise to anyone following Arizona State football, a new video appears to challenge the original order of events. Edwards, seen talking to athletic director Ray Anderson and University President Michael Crow, was seemingly fired on the field immediately after the game. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While there’s no way of knowing what transpired in that conversation, the video certainly has Twitter believing it marked the end of Edwards’ tenure.

In a statement released Sunday, Athletic Director Ray Anderson said he and Edwards came to a “mutual agreement” for a “change in the leadership” of the football program. Anderson went on to say that the team’s best interest is at the core of the decision and vowed to “do better.”

Sports

FIBA World Cup

Where Is the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup?

College Basketball

Eastern Michigan's Emoni Bates Arrested After Gun Found in Car He Was Driving

Edwards joined Arizona State in 2018 with about as decorated of a resume as they come. As a player, he rose to notoriety when he scored a game-winning touchdown for the Philadelphia Eagles in a 1978 matchup with the New York Giants later dubbed the Miracle at the Meadowlands. A native of New Jersey and graduate of San Diego State, Edwards joined the Eagles in 1977 and spent the next nine years of his 10-year long career in Philadelphia.

He then worked his way up the coaching ladder, eventually taking over as head coach of both the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2009, he joined ESPN as an analyst, where he earned a reputation for memorable lines and iotas of wisdom. 

Nearly a decade later, Arizona State came calling with a chance to lead their sideline. 

Under Herman, the Sun Devils went 26-20, including a 17-14 conference performance. Their best postseason performance came in 2019 when they beat Florida State at the Sun Bowl.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NCAAArizona State University
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us