Vikings' Justin Jefferson wears 'Spy Kids' sunglasses in warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Jefferson has sported some stylish pregame looks in his NFL career, typically honoring teammates or other Vikings stars with retro-inspired T-shirts.

The star wide receiver once again showed off a notable look ahead of a Week 9 contest against the Washington Commanders, but instead of repping a fellow player, he chose to dress like a Spy Kid.

Check out the unique eyewear Jefferson warmed up in on Sunday:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Looks like @Vikings WR @JJettas2 has some um... some new eyewear for warm ups 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/qhv0WUhlaj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 6, 2022

Fans were quick to call back to “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over,” the 2003 movie that featured similar shades:

Justin Jefferson rocking the Spy Kids goggles 😎 pic.twitter.com/eQkmiYJhDq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 6, 2022

Justin Jefferson rocking the Spy Kids glasses 👀 @JJettas2 pic.twitter.com/GTH566mT6d — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) November 6, 2022

Justin Jefferson is a fan of Spy Kids with these shades. Who wouldn’t be? pic.twitter.com/V9IjUpTzBN — Curt🤦🏽‍♂️ (@curtiss_brown21) November 6, 2022

While the sunglasses are associated with “Spy Kids,” similar designs have been seen in sports before. Sprinter Ato Boldon from Trinidad and Tobago turned heads when he rocked Oakley over the top sunglasses at the 2000 Sydney Olympics:

The sunglasses aren’t only an interesting look – they’re an expensive one. Oakley listed its Over The Top sunglasses at $2,000 and resales of similar models are listed for over $1,000 on eBay.

When you’ve set NFL records like Jefferson has, the sunglasses are a luxury he can afford.