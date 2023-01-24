Victoria Azarenka Sports PSG Kit After QF Win at Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka had a unique way to celebrate her fifth win at the 2023 Australian Open after defeating No. 3 American Jessica Pegula on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Russian rocked a Paris Saint-Germain F.C. kit on court, supporting star striker Kylian Mbappé, who made history by scoring five goals against Pays de Casse in the French Cup on Monday.

Azarenka won her 5th match at the Australian Open 🎾

Mbappe scored 5 goals against Pays de Cassel ⚽️



PSG bringing the luck 🍀#AusOpen | @vika7 pic.twitter.com/4V1VRwsSp1 — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 24, 2023

"5-5 for Mbappé is pretty remarkable," Azarenka said after her quarterfinal win.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

She was then asked which performance she was more impressed with, hers or PSG's 7-0 win.

"They didn't play that great of a team, so I'll take mine," she responded.

Azarenka has proven to be an avid soccer fan. The former world No. 1 and two-time Australian Open champion attended the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and said she was able to fulfill a "life[long] dream" getting to watch Argentina star Lionel Messi lead La Albiceleste in his team's first group stage match against Saudi Arabia in November.

Been my life dream to see Messi play for 🇦🇷 #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/xltYaztFAR — victoria azarenka (@vika7) November 22, 2022

The 24-year-old Mbappé's five goals on Monday set a new record as he became the first player in club history to score that many goals in a match.

As for Azarenka, she returns to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time in a decade and will face Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on Thursday.