The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee on Wednesday officially unveiled the Team USA House for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The house is located in the historic Palais Brongniart and fans are being offered an innovative way to engage with, cheer on and celebrate Team USA at the Games.

The USOPC partnership with On Location will provide fans with special Olympic Games viewing opportunities within the house and experience Team USA athlete appearances. There will be interactive activities along with special other U.S. - inspired opportunities, making fans feel right at home.

Credit: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee

“We’re thrilled to provide Team USA supporters with the opportunity to experience Paris 2024 at our most exciting and inclusive Team USA House ever,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. “The Team USA community – including family members, alumni athletes, donors, sponsors and fans – has waited more than six years to celebrate together with Team USA athletes at an Olympic and Paralympic Games, and these unique options for joining us in Paris offer the best way to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime hospitality experience.”

Different Hospitality and Travel packages to visit the Team USA house during the Games are now available on the On Location official site.

“Our mission is to bring unique access to the world’s biggest sporting events and our partnership with the USOPC continues those efforts,” said Paul Caine, president of On Location and IMG Events. “It’s been a pleasure to work with the USOPC to help bring Team USA House to life for fans and we look forward to unveiling new Hospitality and Travel Packages to fans in the lead-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Credit: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee

Paris 2024 will mark the 100th anniversary of the Games held in Paris in 1924 and the third time the iconic city has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924).

Paris is now the second city to host the Summer Olympics three times, with London being the other (1908, 1948 and 2012).