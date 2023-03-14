USMNT to Play Mexico in New Continental Clasico on April 19

The United States men's national team's rivalry with Mexico will have a new installment coming in April.

The USMNT on Tuesday announced the inaugural Continental Clasico, an inaugural competition that will pit the team against "top-tier" nations from North, Central and South America.

Mexico has the honors of being the first opponent, with a match date set for Wednesday, April 19 in Glendale, Ariz.

Kick off is set for 10:22 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on TBS, Telemundo and Universo. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max and Peacock.

It's not yet clear which players will suit up for both sides, however, as April does not have FIFA-recognized international breaks. The USMNT's top players abroad, such as Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tyler Adams (Leeds United) and more, likely won't be playing due to club duties.

It could follow a similar suit to the two January friendles vs. Serbia and Colombia that saw mostly young players in smaller leagues and a few MLS veterans take the field.

The USMNT has two official international games looming on March 24 and 27 in the CONCACAF Nations League: at Grenada and vs. El Salvador in Florida. The roster for those games will be announced on Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. ET.