The USFL Kicks Off Its Inaugural 2022 Season This Weekend

Football fans, get ready to celebrate.

The 2022 United States Football League kicks off its inaugural season this weekend with four games at the Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Here is everything you need to know about this history-making weekend, including schedules, teams, rules, and how to watch.

Week 1 Schedule

Saturday, April 16

New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 17

Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers at 12:00 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers at 4:00 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Pittsburgh Maulers at 8 p.m. ET

Click here for the complete 2022 season schedule.

How to watch USFL games?

Saturday’s game between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions can be seen on NBC and Peacock at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s game between the Houston Gamblers and Michigan Panthers can be seen on NBC and Peacock at noon ET. The Philadelphia Stars versus New Orleans Breakers matchup can be seen on USA Network at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full schedule.

How many teams are in the USFL?

A total of eight teams makes up the North and South divisions of the USFL.

The North Division includes the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The South Division includes the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

USFL Rule Changes

The USFL follow traditional football rules, with what the league calls a modern twist.

"The overwhelming majority of rules that govern gameplay in the USFL are standard at the professional or collegiate level,” USFL Head of Officiating Mike Pereira said in a release. “But we are incorporating a few unconventional ideas that we're convinced will add offense, alter some coaching decisions and strategy for the better, and make it easier to get major penalty calls correct.”

League officials said the primary rule changes affect extra-point conversions after touchdowns, onside kicks, overtime, and passing plays.

Click here to learn more.