Tyquan Thornton's Blazing 40-Yard Dash Falls Short of NFL Combine Record

Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton unofficially had the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record for about two hours.

And then he lost it.

On the opening night of drills at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Thursday, Thornton ran his 40-yard dash in an unofficial time of 4.21 seconds, besting John Ross III's all-time event record of 4.22 seconds from 2017.

However, hours later, Thornton's official time of 4.28 was released. Still mightily impressive, but short of breaking Ross III's record. Thornton's 4.28 ties him with Champ Bailey and a few others for the ninth-fastest time in NFL Combine history.

Thornton wasn't the only wideout to have a staggering unofficial time be significantly adjusted either. Projected first-round pick Chris Olave out of Ohio State finished in an unofficial 4.26 seconds, and his official time was a 4.39.

Olave and Thornton were among nine wideouts who posted sub-4.4 times.

Official WR 40-yard dash times:



4.28 Tyquan Thornton

4.31 Velus Jones

4.32 Calvin Austin

4.33 Alec Pierce, Danny Gray

4.34 Bo Melton

4.36 Christian Watson

4.38 Garrett Wilson

4.39 Chris Olave

4.41 Skyy Moore

4.42 Isaiah Weston

4.43 Jahan Dotson, Khalil Shakir, Kevin Austin Jr. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 4, 2022

Thornton, who is 6-foot-2 and 181 pounds, played four seasons at Baylor, tallying 143 receptions for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns. He made 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021.

Thornton may not have claimed the combine record, but he certainly boosted his draft stock with his blazing-fast 40.