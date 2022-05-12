Twitter roasts Dolphins' video of Tua Tagovailoa underthrowing Tyreek Hill originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Miami Dolphins made one of the splashiest moves of the NFL offseason by acquiring wideout Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.
A three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, Hill is one of the league's most feared weapons thanks to his game-breaking speed.
With offseason programs underway throughout the NFL, the Dolphins provided a glimpse of the new Tua Tagovailoa-Tyreek Hill connection earlier this week.
Miami tweeted out a video on Tuesday night of Tagovailoa connecting with Hill on a deep ball. The video ended up going viral, but for an unintended reason.
Yes, Hill might be the fastest player in all of football and you shouldn't draw any conclusions from one throw in an offseason practice. Having said that, it's still not exactly the kind of pass you'd expect Dolphins fans to get hyped up about.
To no surprise, NFL Twitter had a field day with Tagovailoa's underthrow, which has above 6.4 million views as of this writing.
Putting the Dolphins' silly hype video fail aside, Hill is going from one of the best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes to an unproven commodity in Tagovailoa. The 2020 first-round pick has a 13-8 record through his first two seasons, but has yet to really establish himself as Miami's franchise quarterback.
With Hill now in the fold, the Dolphins should find out a lot about their young signal-caller in 2022.