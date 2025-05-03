And they're off!

The most exciting two minutes in sports are almost upon us, with the 2025 Kentucky Derby scheduled for this weekend.

The 151st edition of the historic race, held annually on the first Saturday in May, features 19 of the fastest horses in the world with over 100,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

So, what time does the race actually start? What horses and jockeys are participating this year? And who are the favorites to win? Here's everything you need to know for the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

When is the Kentucky Derby 2025?

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 3.

What is the race time for the Kentucky Derby 2025?

There will be undercard races throughout the afternoon on Saturday, but the main event isn't until later on in the early evening.

The post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET this year. That can be pushed back depending on how the horses are behaving in getting to their positions.

Where is the Kentucky Derby held?

As is tradition, the Kentucky Derby is held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Churchill Downs officially opened in 1875 and has hosted the Kentucky Derby annually ever since.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2025, streaming options

The Kentucky Derby will air live on NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

You can also stream everything from Churchill Downs live on Peacock, starting at noon ET on Saturday.

List of the Kentucky Derby horses in 2025

The group of 19 horses in the 2025 field, along with their program numbers, is as follows:

No. 1 Citizen Bull

No. 2 Neoequos

No. 3 Final Gambit

No. 5 American Promise

No. 6 Admire Daytona

No. 7 Luxor Cafe

No. 8 Journalism

No. 9 Burnham Square

No. 11 Flying Mohawk

No. 12 East Avenue

No. 13 Publisher

No. 14 Tiztastic

No. 15 Render Judgment

No. 16 Coal Battle

No. 17 Sandman

No. 18 Sovereignty

No. 19 Chunk of Gold

No. 20 Owen Almighty

No. 21 Baeza

2025 Kentucky Derby odds and post positions

Here's a look at the post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and current odds (as of Friday):

Post position Horse name and program number Jockey Trainer Odds to win 1. Citizen Bull Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 14-1 2. Neoequos Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 49-1 3. Final Gambit Luan Machado Brad Cox 15-1 4. American Promise Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 12-1 5. Admire Daytona Christophe Lemaire Yukihiro Kato 41-1 6. Luxor Cafe João Moreira Noriyuki Hori 11-1 7. Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 7-2 8. Burnham Square Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes 15-1 9. Flying Mohawk Joseph Ramos Whit Beckman 32-1 10. East Avenue Manuel Franco Brendan P. Walsh 37-1 11. Publisher Irad Ortiz Jr. Steven Asmussen 28-1 12. Tiztastic Joel Rosario Steven Asmussen 19-1 13. Render Judgment Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 15-1 14. Coal Battle Juan Vargas Lonnie Briley 27-1 15. Sandman José Ortiz Mark Casse 9-2 16. Sovereignty Junior Alvarado William Mott 9-1 17. Chunk of Gold Jareth Loveberry Ethan West 28-1 18. Owen Almighty Javier Casellano Brian Lynch 40-1 19. Baeza Flavien Prat John A. Shirreffs 18-1

Kentucky Derby prize money 2025

For the second straight year, the prize purse stands at $5 million -- matching the record payout from 2024.

The winner will receive $3.1 million, followed by $1 million for second, $500,000 for third, $250,000 for fourth and $150,000 for fifth. Here's a full breakdown of the Kentucky Derby prize money.

