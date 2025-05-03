Kentucky Derby

When is the Kentucky Derby? How to watch historic race at Churchill Downs

The first leg of the Triple Crown is upon us, with the Kentucky Derby set for this weekend on NBC.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

And they're off!

The most exciting two minutes in sports are almost upon us, with the 2025 Kentucky Derby scheduled for this weekend.

The 151st edition of the historic race, held annually on the first Saturday in May, features 19 of the fastest horses in the world with over 100,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

So, what time does the race actually start? What horses and jockeys are participating this year? And who are the favorites to win? Here's everything you need to know for the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

When is the Kentucky Derby 2025?

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 3.

What is the race time for the Kentucky Derby 2025?

There will be undercard races throughout the afternoon on Saturday, but the main event isn't until later on in the early evening.

The post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET this year. That can be pushed back depending on how the horses are behaving in getting to their positions.

Where is the Kentucky Derby held?

As is tradition, the Kentucky Derby is held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Churchill Downs officially opened in 1875 and has hosted the Kentucky Derby annually ever since.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2025, streaming options

The Kentucky Derby will air live on NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

You can also stream everything from Churchill Downs live on Peacock, starting at noon ET on Saturday.

List of the Kentucky Derby horses in 2025

The group of 19 horses in the 2025 field, along with their program numbers, is as follows:

  • No. 1 Citizen Bull
  • No. 2 Neoequos
  • No. 3 Final Gambit
  • No. 5 American Promise
  • No. 6 Admire Daytona
  • No. 7 Luxor Cafe
  • No. 8 Journalism
  • No. 9 Burnham Square
  • No. 11 Flying Mohawk
  • No. 12 East Avenue
  • No. 13 Publisher
  • No. 14 Tiztastic
  • No. 15 Render Judgment
  • No. 16 Coal Battle
  • No. 17 Sandman
  • No. 18 Sovereignty
  • No. 19 Chunk of Gold
  • No. 20 Owen Almighty
  • No. 21 Baeza

Rodriguez (the No. 4 horse) was scratched on Thursday with a minor foot bruise, allowing Baeza to draw into the field. Grande (the No. 10 horse) was then scratched on Friday due to a cracked heel.ries. If any horse is removed from the race, they would be replaced by Baeza.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds and post positions

Here's a look at the post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and current odds (as of Friday):

Post positionHorse name and program numberJockeyTrainerOdds to win
1.Citizen BullMartin GarciaBob Baffert14-1
2.NeoequosFlavien PratSaffie Joseph Jr.49-1
3.Final GambitLuan MachadoBrad Cox15-1
4.American PromiseNik JuarezWayne Lukas12-1
5.Admire DaytonaChristophe LemaireYukihiro Kato41-1
6.Luxor CafeJoão MoreiraNoriyuki Hori11-1
7.JournalismUmberto RispoliMichael McCarthy7-2
8.Burnham SquareBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes15-1
9.Flying MohawkJoseph RamosWhit Beckman32-1
10.East AvenueManuel FrancoBrendan P. Walsh37-1
11.PublisherIrad Ortiz Jr.Steven Asmussen28-1
12.TiztasticJoel RosarioSteven Asmussen19-1
13.Render JudgmentJulien LeparouxKenneth McPeek15-1
14.Coal BattleJuan VargasLonnie Briley27-1
15.SandmanJosé OrtizMark Casse9-2
16.SovereigntyJunior AlvaradoWilliam Mott9-1
17.Chunk of GoldJareth LoveberryEthan West28-1
18.Owen AlmightyJavier CasellanoBrian Lynch40-1
19. BaezaFlavien PratJohn A. Shirreffs18-1

Kentucky Derby prize money 2025

For the second straight year, the prize purse stands at $5 million -- matching the record payout from 2024.

The winner will receive $3.1 million, followed by $1 million for second, $500,000 for third, $250,000 for fourth and $150,000 for fifth. Here's a full breakdown of the Kentucky Derby prize money.

A few fun facts for fans heading into the Kentucky Derby.

