Sovereignty beats Journalism again to win 157th Belmont Stakes

Sovereignty also won the Kentucky Derby in the first Triple Crown race.

By Sanjesh Singh

The final Triple Crown race has been won by Sovereignty, the Kentucky Derby winner.

Sovereignty came out on top in the 157th Belmont Stakes over second-place Journalism after gaining a significant edge in the final stretch. Baeza rounded out the top three.

Jockey Junior Alvarado, who won his first Belmont, and Sovereignty's team gets to collect a $2 million cash prize out of the purse.

Sovereignty and Journalism both raced in the Belmont Stakes after Sovereignty pulled out of the Preakness to end a possible Triple Crown bid. Alvarado also won his first Derby with Sovereignty.

Not racing in the Preakness allowed Journalism, who competed in all three Triple Crown races, to push through and collect the win in Baltimore. The last Triple Crown winner was Justify in 2018, while Sovereignty went 2-for-3.

Journalism started Saturday morning with 8/5 odds, while Sovereignty at 2/1. Baeza had 4/1 odds in the eight-horse field. Journalism moved to 5/2 right before the race with Baeza at 7/2.

Usually held at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., the race was held at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. for the second straight year. Belmont Park is 12-furlong or 1 1/2 miles long, while Saratoga Race Course is 10-furlong or 1 1/4 miles.

The 156th Belmont Stakes was won by Dornoch, a 17-1 longshot who finished with a time of 2:01.64.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

It's the most prestigious prize in horse racing – and the most elusive

