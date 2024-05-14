The Preakness Stakes post positions with the most and fewest winners

The second leg of the Triple Crown is approaching.

Just two weeks after the landmark 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes will return for a 149th race on Saturday.

This year's Preakness field is headlined by Mystik Dan, who emerged victorious at Churchill Downs in a photo finish. Now, the 3-year thoroughbred has a chance to take another step toward completing a rare Triple Crown.

Mystik Dan started from the No. 3 post position at the Derby, and he drew the No. 5 starting gate for the Preakness Stakes. So, how has that post position fared in the race all time?

Here's what to know about Preakness Stakes post positions:

How many horses run in the Preakness Stakes?

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The 2024 Preakness Stakes features a nine-horse field.

What are the Preakness Stakes post positions in 2024?

Here's a look at this year's Preakness post positions, along with the morning line odds:

Mugatu, 20-1 Uncle Heavy, 20-1 Catching Freedom, 6-1 Muth, 8-5 Mystik Dan, 5-2 Seize the Gray, 15-1 Just Steel, 15-1 Tuscan Gold, 8-1 Imagination, 16-1

What post position has the most Preakness Stakes winners?

Since the starting gate was introduced at the Preakness in 1909, the No. 6 post position has produced the most winners at 17. That gate, which Seize the Gray will start from this year, also boasts the best winning percentage at 15%.

The No. 4 and No. 7 post positions are tied for the second-most victories at 14 apiece. Morning line favorite Muth drew the No. 4 spot while Just Steel will race from the No. 7 position.

Mystik Dan's No. 5 post position has seen the fourth-most Preakness winners at 13.

What post position has the fewest Preakness Stakes winners?

Starting gates 14 through 18 have never produced a Preakness winner, though they've combined for just 13 starts.

Among the post positions that will be in play this year, the No. 9 spot has the fewest wins and worst winning percentage with four victories in 78 starts. Imagination will be trying to become the fifth winner from the No. 9 gate.

Preakness Stakes winners by post position

Here's a full look at the Preakness winners by post position, along with each gate's most recent champion, according to TwinSpires.com:

No. 1: 12 wins in 116 starts (last winner in 2023)

No. 2: 12 wins in 116 starts (last winner in 2017)

No. 3: 12 wins in 116 starts (last winner in 2014)

No. 4: 14 wins in 116 starts (last winner in 2020)

No. 5: 13 wins in 114 starts (last winner in 2022)

No. 6: 17 wins in 113 starts (last winner in 2021)

No. 7: 14 wins in 104 starts (last winner in 2018)

No. 8: 10 wins in 92 starts (last winner in 2006)

No. 9: 4 wins in 78 starts (last winner in 2012)

No. 10: 2 wins in 59 starts (last winner in 1998)

No. 11: 2 wins in 41 starts (last winner in 2001)

No. 12: 3 wins in 27 starts (last winner in 2005)

No. 13: 1 win in 16 starts (last winner in 2009)

Nos. 14-18: 0 wins in 13 combined starts

Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish, with Sierra Leone and Forever Young following in 2nd and 3rd.

How long is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is the shortest of the three Triple Crown races at 1 3/16 miles. The Belmont Stakes is the longest at 1 1/2 miles while the Kentucky Derby is 1 1/4 miles.

Where is the Preakness held?

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, is the site of the Preakness.

When is the Preakness Stakes in 2024?

The 2024 Preakness is scheduled for Saturday, May 18.

What time does the Preakness Stakes start?

The race is set to begin at 6:50 p.m. ET.