Here Are the Kentucky Derby Scratches and Changes to the Field

The 2023 Kentucky Derby field doesn't look like it did when the week began.

Several horses have been scratched from the Derby in the days leading up to the Triple Crown event at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville.

Practical Move, one of the top betting favorites, became the first horse to bow out of the competition on Thursday due to a high fever.

Lord Miles was then removed after Churchill Downs indefinitely suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. The suspension came in the wake of the sudden deaths of two of Joseph's horses at Churchill Downs.

Continuar, meanwhile, was withdrawn after not being "able to reach peak fitness," according to the horse's trainer.

One more scratch followed on Friday with Skinner being removed due to an elevated temperature.

How many horses have been scratched from the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

For the first time since 2015, four horses have been scratched from the Derby: Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner.

What are the changes to the 2023 Kentucky Derby field?

Three horses have drawn into the race following the scratches: Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hope and King Russell.

How many horses are racing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

With the scratch deadline on Friday at 9 a.m E.T.., no additional horses could be added to the field following Skinner's withdrawal. So there will be 19 horses, not 20, racing at Churchill Downs.

Here's a look at the field and post positions:

1. Hit Show

2. Verifying

3. Two Phil's

4. Confidence Game

5. Tapit Trice

6. Kingsbarns

7. Reincarnate

8. Mage

9. Disarm

10. Jace's Road

11. Sun Thunder

12. Angel of Empire

13. Forte

14. Raise Cain

15. Derma Sotogake

16. Rocket Can

17. Cyclone Mischief

18. Mandarin Hero

19. King Russell