Here are the 2025 Belmont Stakes horses, jockeys, post positions and odds

The stage is set for the third and final leg of the Triple Crown.

Eight horses are set to race in the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The field includes this year's Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignty, and Preakness Stakes champion, Journalism.

Sovereignty is making a return to the Triple Crown series after the horse's owners chose not to enter into the Preakness, ending the potential for a Triple Crown winner. But Journalism enters as the slight Belmont favorite over Sovereignty after a second-place finish at Churchill Downs and a victory at Pimlico Race Course.

From the horses to the post positions and more, here's what to know about the 2025 Belmont Stakes field:

How many horses are in the 2025 Belmont Stakes?

There are eight horses in the Belmont Stakes field.

List of horses, jockeys in 2025 Belmont Stakes

Baeza: Flavien Prat

Flavien Prat Crudo: John Velazquez

John Velazquez Heart of Honor: Saffie Osborne

Saffie Osborne Hill Road: Irad Ortiz, Jr.

Irad Ortiz, Jr. Journalism: Umberto Rispoli

Umberto Rispoli Rodriguez: Mike Smith

Mike Smith Sovereignty: Junior Alvarado

Junior Alvarado Uncaged: Luis Saez

Journalism is the only horse set to race in all three of this year's Triple Crown races.

Journalism makes last-stretch surge to win 150th Preakness Stakes.

Sovereignty and Baeza competed in the Derby, finishing first and third, respectively. Rodriguez was scratched from the race with a foot issue. Heart of Honor, meanwhile, was a fifth-place finisher in the Preakness Stakes.

The Belmont Stakes will be the Triple Crown debut for Rodriguez, Crudo, Hill Road and Uncaged.

What are the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions?

Hill Road Sovereignty Rodriguez Uncaged Crudo Baeza Journalism Heart of Honor

What are the 2025 Belmont Stakes morning line odds?

Here are the Belmont Stakes odds as of Tuesday night:

Journalism, 8-5

Sovereignty, 2-1

Baeza, 4-1

Rodriguez, 6-1

Hill Road, 10-1

Crudo, 15-1

Heart of Honor, 30-1

Uncaged, 30-1

Sovereignty out dueled Journalism down the stretch to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby.