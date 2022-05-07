2022 Kentucky Derby Set to Go Off on Saturday Evening

“And they’re off, in the Kentucky Derby.”
Well, not yet. But soon you’ll be hearing NBC’s Larry Collmus utter that iconic phrase from Churchill Downs.
Post time for the main event is set for 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC on Saturday, as 20 horses seek to become immortalized as a Derby winner.
Here’s a look at the entries, with odds provided by Churchill Downs:
|Program number
|Horse
|Jockey
|Live Odds
|1
|Mo Donegal
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|9-1
|2
|Happy Jack
|Rafael Bejarano
|20-1
|3
|Epicenter
|Joel Rosario
|5-1
|4
|Summer is Tomorrow
|Mickael Barzalona
|32-1
|5
|Smile Happy
|Corey Lanerie
|14-1
|6
|Messier
|John Velazquez
|6-1
|7
|Crown Pride
|Christophe Lemaire
|17-1
|8
|Charge It
|Luis Saez
|14-1
|9
|Tiz the Bomb
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|27-1
|10
|Zandon
|Flavien Prat
|6-1
|11
|Pioneer of Medina
|Joe Bravo
|51-1
|12
|Taiba
|Mike E. Smith
|5-1
|13
|Simplification
|Jose Ortiz
|35-1
|14
|Barber Road
|Reylu Gutierrez
|53-1
|15
|White Abarrio
|Tayler Gaffalione
|13-1
|16
|Cyberknife
|Florent Geroux
|12-1
|17
|Classic Causeway
|Julien Leparoux
|77-1
|18
|Tawny Port
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|75-1
|19
|Zozos
|Manuel Franco
|42-1
|20
|Rich Strike
|Sonny Leon
|88-1