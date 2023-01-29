Travis Kelce Mocks ‘Burrowhead,' Sends Message to Cincinnati Mayor

"Burrowhead" no more.

The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in an AFC Championship Game thriller at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds to send Kansas City to a third Super Bowl in four years.

Travis Kelce hauled in seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown to help power his team's victory, and he capped his night with some hilarious trolling.

The star Chiefs tight end first crashed Patrick Mahomes' postgame interview to laugh off the "Burrowhead" nickname and declare Arrowhead as "Mahomes' house."

Then, during the AFC championship trophy presentation, Kelce offered some "wise words" for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval.

In the leadup to Bengals-Chiefs, Pureval posted a controversial video on social media where he jokingly said Mahomes "has been asked by officials to take a paternity test" to determine whether or not Burrow is his father.

Burrow entered Sunday's showdown with a perfect 3-0 record against Mahomes. That included a 27-24 overtime triumph at Arrowhead Stadium in last season's AFC Championship Game.

Pureval, who faced backlash for his video, said he "deserved that" in response to Kelce's message.

Yeah. Deserved that.



Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona.



Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year.



Who Dey! https://t.co/CdBAsJRyVY — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 30, 2023

Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, meanwhile, made headlines when he referred to Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead" during Cincy's divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills.

Michael Hilton Jr. and Eli Apple celebrate Bengals win:



"We'll see y'all in Burrowhead"



Bengals play the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row. pic.twitter.com/9P8fTJkgcg — TopFanTV (@TopFanTV) January 24, 2023

A clever nickname, but one that provided the Chiefs with bulletin-board material and had a shelf life of one week.

Kelce will now face his brother Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Travis and Jason will be the first pair of brothers to ever square off in a Super Bowl.