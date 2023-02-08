Top Song, Show, Movie When LeBron James Scored His First NBA Points

Top song, show, movie when LeBron scored his first NBA points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Much has changed over the course of LeBron James' career, including the record books.
James rewrote those himself on Tuesday night, becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer by recording his 38,388th career point to break the record long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
The record-breaking bucket came nearly 20 years after James scored the first points of his NBA career on a 16-foot jumper against the Sacramento Kings.
Let's take a look at just how different things were back when LeBron scored his first points compared to when he became the league's all-time leading scorer.
LeBron's age:
Sports
2003 - 18
2023 - 38
LeBron’s starting lineup:
2003 - Ricky Davis, Darius Miles, Carlos Boozer, Zydrunas Ilgauskas
2023 - Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis
Reigning champions:
2003 - San Antonio Spurs, Florida Marlins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Jersey Devils
2023- Golden State Warriors, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche
Reigning NBA MVP:
2003 - Tim Duncan
2023 - Nikola Jokic
U.S. President
2003 - George W. Bush
2023 - Joe Biden
Donald Trump
2003 - Future star of soon-to-premiere reality show “The Apprentice”
2023 - Former U.S. president
Popular TV shows
2003 - "The Wire," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "American Idol," "Friends"
2023 - "The Last of Us," "Yellowstone," "White Lotus," "Wednesday"
Top song
2003 - "Baby Boy" by Beyonce featuring Sean Paul
2023 - "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus
Top Movie in Theaters
2003 - "Scary Movie 3"
2023 - "Avatar: The Way of Water"
Number of Blockbuster video stores
2003 - 5,586
2023 - 1
Number of Netflix Subscribers
2003 - 1.41 million
2023 - 220.6 million
Reigning Best Actress and Actor at Academy Awards
2003 - Nicole Kidman ("The Hours") and Adrien Brody ("The Pianist")
2023 - Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tommy Faye") and Will Smith ("King Richard")
Average price of gas
2003 - $1.65
2023 - $3.50
Average cost of a gallon of milk
2003 - $2.76
2023 - $4.43
Median price of a U.S. house
2003 - $194,100
2023 - $543,600
NBA's highest paid player
2003 - Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves ($28 million)
2023 - Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors ($48.1 million)
Michael Jordan
2003 - Six months removed from final NBA game with Washington Wizards
2023 - Owner of the Charlotte Hornets
Sports Illustrated cover
2003 - LeBron James
2023 - Nikola Jokic
Popular cell phone
2003 - Nokia 1100
2023 - iPhone 14
Phones used for…
2003 - Calling people
2023 - Everything (and occasionally calling people)
Popular Apple products
2003 - iPod, iMac personal computer, iBook laptop
2023 - Apple Watch, Airpods, Apple Music
Popular Social Media Platform
2003 - MySpace
2023 - TikTok
Amazon Stock Price
2003 - $2.70
2023 - $102.11
Alexander Ovechkin career goals
2003 - 0
2023 - 812
Tom Brady's career passing yards
2003 - 8,334
2023 - 89,214
Dallas Cowboys’ championships
2003 - 5
2023 - 5