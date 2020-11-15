Los Angeles Dodgers

L.A. Dodgers Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda in Intensive Care

Lasorda “was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably,” the Dodgers tweeted. “The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time.” 

By City News Service

69160154
Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, 93, has been hospitalized in Orange County, California, the team reported Sunday. 

Lasorda “was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably,” the Dodgers tweeted. “The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time.” 

The Hall of Famer, who led the Dodgers to two World Series championships and two World Series losses during his 20-year managerial career, attended the team's title-clinching victory in Game 6 of this year's World Series in Arlington, Texas, against the Tampa Bay Rays. 

Lasorda, who lives in Fullerton, has been with the Dodgers organization for more than 70 years as a player, scout, manager and front office executive. He was originally signed by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1945, before reaching the big leagues as a pitcher with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954. He managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, and is currently special advisor to the chairman.

sports Nov 13

Money Disputes Expected as MLB and Its Players Union Get Set to Enter Intense Talks for 2021 Season

baseball Nov 13

Miami Marlins Hire Executive Kim Ng, Making Her MLB's First Female General Manager

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersDodgers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us