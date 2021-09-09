Tom Brady Will Set These Impressive NFL Records Week 1 Vs. Cowboys

Tom Brady will set these impressive NFL records vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The list of impressive accomplishments on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's resume is astounding. But aside from his seven Super Bowl titles and record-breaking stats, perhaps the most incredible aspect of his career is his longevity.

It's tough for any player, regardless of position, to still be out on the field and contributing at 44 years old. Not only is Brady in his mid-40s, he's still one of the NFL's best players. Brady threw for 40 touchdowns last season and led the Bucs to a Super Bowl LV triumph during his first season in Tampa Bay.

Brady and the Bucs will host the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the 2021 season Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium, where the veteran quarterback is going to reach the following milestones:

Oldest non-kicker ever to start a Week 1 game

Become the first player with 300 regular season starts (extending his own record)

Brady broke the record for most regular season starts in a career last season when he passed Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre, who set the previous mark with 298.

Here's another crazy historical note on Brady's longevity from ESPN's Field Yates:

A crazy stat on Tom Brady's longevity on the day of his 300th career start: there are 3 active Hall of Famers whose careers began *after* Brady's first start: Troy Polamalu, Calvin Johnson and Ed Reed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 9, 2021

Brady has lost more than two consecutive games just once during those previous 299 starts. It happened in 2002, when the Patriots lost four straight.

When will Brady's age begin to show? It's difficult to say. He didn't show much, if any, signs of slowing down last season. And with the Bucs poised to be even better on offense in 2021, we could see another MVP-caliber campaign from Brady over the next four to five months.