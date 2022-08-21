Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers in coming days originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is imminent.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will rejoin the Bucs in the coming days, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Monday is when Brady is expected to return.

#Bucs coach Todd Bowles tells reporters that QB Tom Brady will be back early this week. I’m told tomorrow is the expected day he returns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2022

Brady was excused from the team on Aug. 11 due to personal reasons. The absence was pre-planned, with Brady and Bowles having discussed the QB taking time off before training camp even started.

The exact reason for Brady stepping away has not been disclosed by the Bucs or Brady himself. Although, in an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Rapoport said it had to do with finding a work-life balance.

"Here is everything I understand about this: It was planned. No one is worried. He's fine," Rapoport said. "To my knowledge, it is not a medical emergency related to him or, I believe, anyone close to him. I was told everything is OK. The best description I got about this was that it is important to find a work-life balance.

"… Brady has been doing this for 23 years. He knows the scheme as well as anyone. He wasn't gonna play in [the Bucs' first two preseason games] anyway. So he steps aside to, it sounds like, do some actual personal things, family things and let the other guys get the reps."

The initial plan was for Brady to be back sometime following Tampa Bay's preseason against the Tennessee Titans, which took place on Saturday. Bowles was non-committal when asked about that return timeline earlier this week, but now Brady will indeed be back just days after the Bucs' second preseason game.

Tampa Bay closes out the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 27. Bowles said a decision has not been made yet on whether Brady will play in the preseason finale.

The Bucs' 2022 season opener is set for Sept. 11 in Dallas against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.