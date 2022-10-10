Tom Brady makes age reference in 2022 World Cup commercial originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What do Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo have in common? Well, they’re both the epitome of success in their respective sports and keep dominating at a high level despite their ages.

The good news is that Brady is able to give his ongoing NFL career a good laugh as the 45-year-old Buccaneers quarterback made a cameo in a Fox Sports commercial promoting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he poked fun at Ronaldo’s longevity in his sport.

Halfway through the one minute clip, Brady is seen watching Ronaldo on TV score a goal for team Portugal to which he comments of the 37-year-old soccer star, “He's getting kind of old, isn't he?”

The age reference is clearly a joke Brady is making at his own expense. The seven-time Super Bowl champion returned for his 23rd season last month after announcing his retirement earlier in the year.

Ronaldo, who is set to represent team Portugal in the 2022 World Cup later this year, made his international debut for his home country in 2003 at the age of 18. When Ronaldo was asked in March when he may retire from soccer, he had a strong response, saying, “I'm the one who will decide my future, nobody else. If I feel like playing more games, if I don't feel like it, I don't. I'm the one in charge, full stop."

As we enjoy the two GOATS continue their illustrious journeys, here is some more fun facts about the athletes:

What country does Cristiano Ronaldo play for?

Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Portugal in the 2022 World Cup.

The 37-year-old is also a forward for Manchester United.

How old is Tom Brady?

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is 45 years old.

Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000 and has competed in the NFL for 23 seasons, the most of any quarterback in the league.

Who is the Santa in the 2022 World Cup commercial?

In the comical 2022 World Cup commercial, Jon Hamm is featured as Santa Claus while Ellie Kemper is Mrs. Claus.

When does the 2022 World Cup begin?

The 2022 World Cup is set to kick off on Sunday, Nov. 20

Why is the 2022 World Cup taking place in November?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November to combat the brutally hot Qatar temperature, hence, the commercial portraying a Christmas vibe.

The World Cup typically takes place during the summer.