Watch Simone Biles' Stunning Return for Bronze & Relive Her Tokyo Performances

Simone Biles didn't have the Olympics she may have wanted in Tokyo but the 2016 Olympic champion still pulled off stunning performances during her time at the Games.

The 24-year-old is now a 7-time Olympic medalist even after pulling out of competition a little over a week ago to focus on her mental health. She returned for the balance beam final and her smile following her dismount on Tuesday said it all. Biles scored 14 points, a bit shy of landing the gold but she still earned Team USA another medal.

Asked if there was anything she would change about her experience in Japan, Biles shook her head. “Nothing,” she said. “I would change nothing.”

Relive all her performances in Japan, including qualifications and practices:

Biles' Bronze-Winning Balance Beam Final

Biles returned for her first competition in over a week at the Tokyo Olympics, taking bronze in the balance beam event final with a score of 14.000. China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing won gold and silver.

Biles Stumbles Before Exiting Team Final

The 24-year-old was the face of these Olympic Games leading into Tokyo until a case of the “twisties” sidelined her.

She removed herself from the team final on July 27 after a shaky performance on vault during the first rotation, bailing out of her Amanar and scoring a 13.766 for a 1.5 twist.

Biles' Qualification Performances

Biles had some hits and misses in the qualification round but she qualified for all five individual event finals before took herself out of four of them: the all-around, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars.

Biles comes back from a tough warm up to score a 14.566 on the uneven bars in the qualifying round.

She posted a score of 15.183 in the vault, one of the best events, during women's qualification.

However, Biles stumbled on her beam dismount during the gymnastics qualification at the Tokyo Olympics.

And despite taking a hop completely off the gymnastics floor platform, Biles delivered an elite routine to advance to the apparatus and all-around final.

Biles Practices Floor Routine

Biles showed off her always-stunning floor routine at women’s podium training, the official practice session ahead of competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles Practices Yurchenko Double Pike

Biles practiced her historic new vault, a Yurchenko double pike, at women's Olympic gymnastics podium training. If she landed the vault in competition, it would be named after her.