Team USA

U.S. Men's Gymnastics Qualifying Results, Storylines

Men's gymnastics team qualifies for team event, all-around and event finals in Tokyo

By Fallon Oeser

Brody Malone of Team United States competes on parallel bars during Men's Qualification on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Team USA delivered a solid showing in their first gymnastics competition in Tokyo.

The men's team finished in fourth and qualified for the team finals after competition on Saturday. Together, they totaled 256.761. They sit five points behind the ROC team (261.945) in third place. Japan (262.251) and China (262.061) sit in the top two, with less than .4 points separating the top three.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Tokyo Olympics 4 hours ago

Tokyo Posts Sharp Drop in New COVID Cases as Olympics Get Underway

Tokyo Olympics 56 mins ago

How Many Athletes Are in the Olympics for Team USA? By the Numbers

Brody Malone (85.298) and Sam Mikulak (84.664) will represent Team USA in the men's all-around finals after finishing in 10th and 13th, respectively. Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus also finished in the top 24, but only the top two men will advance to the finals. Hashimoto Daiki of Japan finished in first in the all-around competition with a score of 88.531.

Team USA also has options for medals in the event finals. Moldauer finished sixth on floor Saturday and will compete in the event final. Alec Yoder finished in fourth on pommel horse. Mikulak finished in fifth on the parallel bars, and Malone finished in fourth in the high bar.

The men's team will be back in action on Monday, July 26 at 6 a.m. ET for the men's team final. Catch Malone and Mikulak in the men's all-around final on Tuesday, July 27 beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET. Men's event finals take place on Sunday, August 1 and Monday, August 2 at 4 a.m. ET. You can stream all events on nbcolympics.com or Peacock.

This article tagged under:

Team USAgymnastics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us