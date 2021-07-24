U.S. Men's Gymnastics Qualifying Results, Storylines

Team USA delivered a solid showing in their first gymnastics competition in Tokyo.

The men's team finished in fourth and qualified for the team finals after competition on Saturday. Together, they totaled 256.761. They sit five points behind the ROC team (261.945) in third place. Japan (262.251) and China (262.061) sit in the top two, with less than .4 points separating the top three.

Brody Malone (85.298) and Sam Mikulak (84.664) will represent Team USA in the men's all-around finals after finishing in 10th and 13th, respectively. Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus also finished in the top 24, but only the top two men will advance to the finals. Hashimoto Daiki of Japan finished in first in the all-around competition with a score of 88.531.

Team USA also has options for medals in the event finals. Moldauer finished sixth on floor Saturday and will compete in the event final. Alec Yoder finished in fourth on pommel horse. Mikulak finished in fifth on the parallel bars, and Malone finished in fourth in the high bar.

The men's team will be back in action on Monday, July 26 at 6 a.m. ET for the men's team final. Catch Malone and Mikulak in the men's all-around final on Tuesday, July 27 beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET. Men's event finals take place on Sunday, August 1 and Monday, August 2 at 4 a.m. ET. You can stream all events on nbcolympics.com or Peacock.