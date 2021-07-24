Trump Encourages GOP Crowd to Boo U.S. Women's Soccer Team

The Tokyo Olympics crossed over with a Donald Trump rally Saturday night, as the former president encouraged a hyped-up Phoenix crowd to boo the U.S. Women's soccer team.

The political action committee Turning Point Action sponsored the "Protect Our Elections Rally," which turned into a wide-ranging attack on fellow Republicans, the military, the press, "woke" culture -- and eventually U.S. athletes.

"Wokeism makes you lose," Trump said, according to a video of the speech posted to Twitter by Turning Point officials.

"The U.S. Women's soccer team is a very good example of what's going on," he continued, shaking his head with a smirk as the crowd booed loudly.

"Earlier this week they unexpected lost to Sweden three to nothing and Americans were happy about it," he said, a line that drew laughs and cheers - enough for Trump to quickly add "you proved that point before I even said it."

The former president's combative relationship with the team is nothing new -- in 2019, Megan Rapinoe called herself a "walking protest" to Trump's policies.