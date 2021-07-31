Track and Field at Tokyo: Raven Saunders Aims for Gold in Women's Shot Put Final

The track and field action continues at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET.

After a sensational performance by Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah - breaking Florence Griffith Joyner's Olympic 100m record with a time of 10.61 - you won't want to miss a single performance of the evening.

Team USA has only grabbed one medal - bronze in the 4x100 mixed relay - throughout track and field's first set of events.

Tune in to see who will advance and grab medals for Team USA.

Women's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round - 8:10 p.m. ET

Gwen Berry, Deanna Price and Brooke Andersen will represent Team USA in the women's hammer throw.

Berry has not shied away from using her voice and platform for activism. She received heavy backlash for appearing to turn her back to the American flag as the national anthem played during the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. where she finished third. Berry said she felt blindsided by the timing of the song. She added that her mission is to raise awareness for social justice issues.

"My purpose and my mission is bigger than sports," Berry said.

Price led the way by setting the American record with a throw of 80.31 meters at the trials and Anderson finished in second with a throw of 77.72 meters. Berry rounded out the top three with a throw of 73.5 meters.

Team USA will look to medal for the first time in women's hammer throw since its Olympic debut at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - 8:40 p.m. ET

American trio Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs and Valerie Constien will headline the women's 3000m steeplechase.

Everyone knows the names of Coburn and Frerichs in the women's 3000m steeplechase event, but after Colleen Quigley announced her withdrawal from the race due to injury, Constien was afforded the opportunity to make her Olympic debut.

Coburn, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, will look to grab USA's first gold medal in the event alongside Frerichs who will perform in her second Games.

Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round - 8:50 p.m. ET

Brittney Reese will lead the way for Team USA, alongside Quanesha Burks and Tara Davis, where they aim to medal in women's long jump.

Reese is a seven-time world champion who won gold in the long jump at the 2012 London Olympics, then took the silver at the Rio Games.

Davis, who is fresh off of winning the NCAA long jump title, will make her Olympics debut beside Burks.

The United States can claim its third straight gold with a win at Tokyo.

Women's Shot Put Final - 9:35 p.m. ET

Team USA's Raven Saunders headlines women's shot put alongside Jessica Ramsey.

There's no confusion that Saunders has entered this event a favorite to win gold. The four-time NCAA champion who finished fifth at the Rio Games will have stiff competition from her fellow American. Ramsey bested Saunders at the U.S. Trials with a fourth-round throw of 20.12 meters, which was not only a personal best, but also made her the fourth-best American performer of all time.

Team USA will look to grab back-to-back gold as the women's shot put final kicks off at 9:35 p.m. ET.

Men's 400m Round 1 - 9:45 p.m. ET

Michael Cherry, Michael Norman and Randolph Ross will headline the men's 400m for Team USA. The American trio are Olympic rookies who look to medal in Tokyo.

The US has dominated the men’s 400m, winning gold in seven straight Games from 1984 to 2008. The streak was broken when Grenada’s Kirani James grabbed gold at the 2012 London Games and South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk claimed gold – and the world record – in 2016.

With no repeat finalists from the 2016 Rio Games, the men's 400m podium looks to welcome fresh faces for the United States after LaShawn Merritt grabbed bronze in the last Games.