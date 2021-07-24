Tokyo Posts Sharp Drop in New COVID Cases as Olympics Get Underway

Tokyo, hosting the Olympics under a fourth COVID-19 state of emergency, reported 1,128 new daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, decreasing from 1,359 cases the previous day.

While concerns are growing about a coronavirus resurgence in the face of the Delta variant of the strain gripping the nation, daily numbers tend to be lower during weekends with some testing facilities closed. Japan had two successive holidays from Thursday.

Tokyo has seen an upward trend in infections recently, reporting the highest daily tally since mid-January of 1,979 cases Thursday.

The capital's state of emergency will last till Aug. 22, covering the entire period of the Olympics being held through Aug. 8.

==Kyodo