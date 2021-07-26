Tokyo Updates: Softball Gold Medal Game, U.S. Women's Basketball Opener

As Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics gets underway, there is plenty to look forward to, including the U.S. against Japan in the softball gold medal game and the U.S. women's basketball team in its first game against Nigeria. Here's the latest:
U.S. softball aims for gold vs. Japan
The U.S. women's softball team is playing Japan in the gold medal match at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The Americans beat the Japanese on Sunday night when Kelsey Stewart hit a walk-off home run. In the last softball gold medal game, at the 2008 Beijing Games, Japan came out on top.
Tokyo Olympics
Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC
Read more here, and stream the match here:
Taurasi plans to play for women’s basketball opener
The U.S. women’s basketball team should have five-time Olympian Diana Taurasi in the lineup for its opener on Tuesday at 12:40 a.m. The veteran guard did not play in any of Team USA’s exhibition matches – in which they went 2-1 with a loss to Australia – due to a hip injury. She has not played since a July 3 WNBA game.
“There’s still some pain” but that she’ll be “ready to go” for “as many minutes as [coach] Dawn [Staley] needs me,” Taurasi said.
Team USA’s first game is against Nigeria, which the U.S. routed in an exhibition in Las Vegas on July 18.
Pink offers to pay fine for Norway’s beach handball team
Last week, the Norwegian beach handball team was fined for wearing elastic shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships. Now, pop star Pink is rallying behind the team and offering to pay the 1500 euro fine.
Read more here.