Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Updates: Softball Gold Medal Game, U.S. Women's Basketball Opener

The latest news from Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics gets underway, there is plenty to look forward to, including the U.S. against Japan in the softball gold medal game and the U.S. women's basketball team in its first game against Nigeria. Here's the latest:

U.S. softball aims for gold vs. Japan

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The U.S. women's softball team is playing Japan in the gold medal match at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The Americans beat the Japanese on Sunday night when Kelsey Stewart hit a walk-off home run. In the last softball gold medal game, at the 2008 Beijing Games, Japan came out on top.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

4 to watch 7 hours ago

4 to Watch: Simone Biles' 1st Final, USA Softball Gold Medal Rematch, USWNT and More

Tokyo Olympics Jul 25

PHOTOS: Empty Seats, No Cheers at Fanless Tokyo Games Amid Virus Fears

Read more here, and stream the match here:

Taurasi plans to play for women’s basketball opener

The U.S. women’s basketball team should have five-time Olympian Diana Taurasi in the lineup for its opener on Tuesday at 12:40 a.m. The veteran guard did not play in any of Team USA’s exhibition matches – in which they went 2-1 with a loss to Australia – due to a hip injury. She has not played since a July 3 WNBA game.

“There’s still some pain” but that she’ll be “ready to go” for “as many minutes as [coach] Dawn [Staley] needs me,” Taurasi said.

Team USA’s first game is against Nigeria, which the U.S. routed in an exhibition in Las Vegas on July 18.

Pink offers to pay fine for Norway’s beach handball team

Last week, the Norwegian beach handball team was fined for wearing elastic shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships. Now, pop star Pink is rallying behind the team and offering to pay the 1500 euro fine.

Read more here.

This article tagged under:

Tokyo OlympicsTeam USALive blog
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us