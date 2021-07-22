Tokyo Olympics

This Tinder User's Plan to Match With Athletes at the Olympic Village Might Have Actually Worked

2 million people viewed Reed Kavner's video

By Elana Rubin

Beata Zawrzel | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Who wouldn't want to swipe right on a potential gold medalist?

Well, one TikToker cracked the dating code when it comes to matching with athletes competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "I paid for Tinder Plus so I can swipe in the Olympic Village and date an Olympian," Reed Kavner explained on the app, showing his geo-filter set to Tokyo, where the Games are taking place.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As the video scrolled past dating profiles purported to belong to the likes of Estonian biathlete Grete Gaim and Canadian swimmer Katerine Savard, the audio remarked, "Boat, swim, wow winner, oh sh-t please don't kill me."

The day after Kavner shared his not-so-secret Olympic dating trick, he tweeted, "Last night I made a TikTok about changing my Tinder location to put myself in the Olympic Village so that I can fall in love with an Olympian (medalist preferred)."

Kavner was impressed that 2 million people viewed his video, but unfortunately, his plan sort of backfired. "Now Olympic Village Tinder is flooded with non-Olympians," he stated.

Meet the U.S. Team Going for Gold at the 2020 Olympics

But all hope was not lost. Kavner posted a response he says he received from Savard on Tinder.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

4 to watch 11 hours ago

4 to Watch: Opening Ceremony Must-See Moments & More

gymnastics 7 hours ago

WATCH: Biles, Lee Dazzle in Tokyo Gymnastics Practice Ahead of Olympic Competition

The 2016 Rio Olympics Bronze medalist commented on his TikTok, "Hahaha j'adore," with a slew of laughing emojis and a winky face. Reed seemed absolutely perplexed by his master plan, tweeting in response, "It... worked?"

An athlete posted a theory on social media that the cardboard beds in the Athlete's Village at the Tokyo Olympics were made that way to prevent athletes from getting intimate. That theory has been debunked. Hear from Team USA athletes on their cardboard beds.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Tokyo Olympicstinder
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us