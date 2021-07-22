This Tinder User's Plan to Match With Athletes at the Olympic Village Might Have Actually Worked

Who wouldn't want to swipe right on a potential gold medalist?

Well, one TikToker cracked the dating code when it comes to matching with athletes competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "I paid for Tinder Plus so I can swipe in the Olympic Village and date an Olympian," Reed Kavner explained on the app, showing his geo-filter set to Tokyo, where the Games are taking place.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As the video scrolled past dating profiles purported to belong to the likes of Estonian biathlete Grete Gaim and Canadian swimmer Katerine Savard, the audio remarked, "Boat, swim, wow winner, oh sh-t please don't kill me."

The day after Kavner shared his not-so-secret Olympic dating trick, he tweeted, "Last night I made a TikTok about changing my Tinder location to put myself in the Olympic Village so that I can fall in love with an Olympian (medalist preferred)."

Kavner was impressed that 2 million people viewed his video, but unfortunately, his plan sort of backfired. "Now Olympic Village Tinder is flooded with non-Olympians," he stated.

Last night I made a TikTok about changing my Tinder location to put myself in the Olympic Village so that I can fall in love with an Olympian (medalists preferred). It got 2M views overnight, which is fun, but now Olympic Village Tinder is flooded with non-Olympians 😭 pic.twitter.com/71PXQGqUQV — Reed Kavner (@reedkavner) July 21, 2021

Meet the U.S. Team Going for Gold at the 2020 Olympics

But all hope was not lost. Kavner posted a response he says he received from Savard on Tinder.

The 2016 Rio Olympics Bronze medalist commented on his TikTok, "Hahaha j'adore," with a slew of laughing emojis and a winky face. Reed seemed absolutely perplexed by his master plan, tweeting in response, "It... worked?"

An athlete posted a theory on social media that the cardboard beds in the Athlete's Village at the Tokyo Olympics were made that way to prevent athletes from getting intimate. That theory has been debunked. Hear from Team USA athletes on their cardboard beds.