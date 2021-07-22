The G.O.A.T: Simone Biles Gets Custom Twitter Emoji for Tokyo Olympics

The only gymnast in Olympic history to win four gold medals at a single Games now has a Twitter emoji befitting of her top status among the world's best athletes.

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Twitter created a custom emoji for Simone Biles, depicting the "greatest of all time," aka the G.O.A.T, as a goat dressed in a red leotard with a gold medal around its neck. Biles is the first female athlete to get her own Twitter emoji.

The custom emoji will show up whenever a Twitter user employs the hashtags #SimoneBiles or #Simone, from now through Aug. 8.

The 24-year-old Olympian — who has four gymnastic moves already named after her — has incorporated the goat into her uniform. Her leotards for the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships featured a rhinestone goat embellishment in the design.

"The idea was to hit back at the haters," Biles told Marie Claire magazine in an interview published in June. "[The haters] were joking, like, 'I swear, if she put a goat on her leo, blah, blah, blah.' That would make them so angry. And then I was like, 'Oh, that's actually a good idea.'"

Biles will seek to cement her GOAT status at the Tokyo Olympics, where she could break several records. While Biles took home gold in the all-around, team, vault and floor events at the 2016 Rio Olympics, an improvement over her bronze-medal finish at those games would have historic significance.

If she takes home gold in all five events, Biles would break the records for most gold medals by a U.S. woman, most individual gold medals in gymnastics, and tie the record for most gold medals for a female athlete.