Bowe Becker

Team USA's Bowe Becker Quit Swimming, Came Back and Won Gold

Becker was part of the 4X100 freestyle team that won in Tokyo

By Noreen O'Donnell

Bowe Becker of Team United States warm up on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

U.S. swimmer Bowe Becker didn’t expect to win a gold medal in the 4x100 men’s freestyle relay at the Tokyo Games. He had quit swimming, he told NBC News’ Lester Holt on Monday. 

“If you asked me nine months ago if I was going to be sitting here, I would have laughed at you because I actually was pretty much retired from swimming,” said Becker, a 24-year-old from Reno, Nevada.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

4 to watch 14 hours ago

4 to Watch: Shocking Swimming Upset, Simone Biles' 1st Final, USA Softball Rematch and More

Tokyo Olympics Jul 25

PHOTOS: Empty Seats, No Cheers at Fanless Tokyo Games Amid Virus Fears

The coronavirus pandemic had struck, the University of Minnesota graduate felt burned out and so he went home and stayed away from swimming pools for six months. That changed everything for him, and he developed a better attitude toward the sport.

He “reignited the flame to keep going,” he told Holt. 

And he became part of the 4x100 men’s freestyle relay team -- along with Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni -- that took the gold.

“Normally you do not take six months off and then try to say, ‘Oh, I’m going to try to make the Olympic trials,’” Becker said.

This article tagged under:

Bowe BeckerU.S. Swimming
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us