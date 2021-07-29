Superstar Power Couple Rapinoe and Bird, More Tokyo Olympians Talk About Love

The Olympic Games can count as its greatest feat the ability to bring countries together all to highlight the athletic abilities of their citizens.

However, many could argue that love is what makes the world go round and what truly brings people together.

Scroll down to see what Olympians think about their relationships and love.

SUPERSTAR COUPLE MEGAN RAPINOE AND SUE BIRD

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are the power couple when it comes to professional sports and they understand their elevated place in the sporting world.

However, Rapinoe, a gold-medalist and 2-time FIFA World Cup Champion, says they "are totally normal" and "pretty boring." (Boring?! Not sure sports fans would agree with this!)

OLYMPIANS REVEAL IF THEY BELIEVE IN LOVE

We asked athletes if they believe in love -- and their answers did not disappoint!

While some of them answered with an emphatic “yes” and gave adorable shoutouts to their loves (including the four-legged kind and their love of sports), one athlete questioned if love was even real and had a more scientific approach to the question.

PUPPY LOVE

Pet owners agree -- there is nothing quite like the unconditional love of a furry, feathered, slimy, slithering or scaly friend of the animal kind.

These Olympians have as much dedication to their athleticism as they do to their furry and not-so-furry friends. Meet their most loyal supporters, their pets.

