beach volleyball

First Match for April Ross, Alix Klineman in Tokyo

The duo kick off their quest for gold against Chinese duo Xue and Wang

By Meredith Day

As beach volleyball’s preliminary matches continue at the Tokyo Olympics, American medal contenders April Ross and Alix Klineman have their first match on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Ross is going for her third Olympic medal after winning silver in 2012 and bronze in 2016. She has been playing with Klineman, a first-time Olympian and former indoor volleyball player, for three years. The pair won silver at the 2019 World Championships.

Their opponents are Xue Chen and Wang Xinxin. Xue was the youngest beach volleyball medalist at age 19 when she won the bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with Zhang Xi.

Stream Ross and Klineman's Tokyo debut live here:

