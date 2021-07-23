‘Rings Across America' Arrive at Rockefeller Plaza for Olympics Photo Op

Americans may not be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics, but the iconic five rings have traveled to them and they'll be on display for New Yorkers this weekend.

The exhibit opens to the public Friday morning for the Opening Ceremony and it is part of the "Rings Across America" tour which visited five cities, Los Angeles, Chicago, Orlando, Miami, Washington D.C., before arriving at the Rockefeller Plaza.

Before the colored rings made their way to NYC, they rode on a flatbed of a truck which allowed them to be seen during transit throughout the 25 states they drove across. That's about an 8,000-mile drive, totaling over 125 hours of drive time.

The Rings, which represent the five continents and the meeting of athletes from all over the world, weigh more than 12,000 gold medals.

They will be on display through Sunday, July 25.

