Tokyo Olympics

Quarantined Olympic Skateboarding Athlete Says Lack of Fresh Air ‘Inhuman'

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • Candy Jacobs, an Olympic skateboarder, has been in isolation for eight days and missed the street event in skateboarding’s debut as an Olympic sport.
  • She said she had to force officials to allow her a supervised short break for some fresh air away from her room, where the window doesn’t open.
  • Jacobs was removed from the Olympic Village and put in a quarantine facility for people at the Tokyo Games infected with the virus. On her seventh day of isolation, she said she refused to move.

An Olympic skateboarder who was put in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 called the conditions at the hotel “inhuman” on Wednesday.

Candy Jacobs has been in isolation for eight days and missed the street event in skateboarding’s debut as an Olympic sport. She said she had to force officials to allow her a supervised short break for some fresh air away from her room, where the window doesn’t open.

“Not having any outside air is so inhuman,” the 31-year-old Jacobs said in a video message posted on Instagram. “It’s mentally super draining ... definitely more than a lot of humans can handle.”

Jacobs was removed from the Olympic Village and put in a quarantine facility for people at the Tokyo Games infected with the virus. On her seventh day of isolation, she said she refused to move.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After more than seven hours, she said, officials agreed she could stand at an open window under supervision for 15 minutes.

“Having that first breath of outside air was the saddest and best moment in my life,” Jacobs said.

News

face masks 7 hours ago

Cuomo and Murphy Urge Indoor Masking, Following CDC, But Stop Short of Requiring It

4 to watch 4 hours ago

4 to Watch: Caeleb Goes for Solo Gold, All Eyes on Women's Gymnastics and More

So far, the Tokyo Olympics have delivered some memorable firsts, including the first Olympic medals in new sports like skateboarding and surfing. Check out some other firsts that have occurred.

Although Jacobs didn’t get a chance to compete on Monday, she praised 13-year-old gold medalist Momiji Nishiya of Japan, and said watching the event on TV was “a super-cool distraction” from quarantine.

“This ride has been the wildest I have ever been on and hopefully never have to go through something like this again,” said Jacobs, who added she is still testing positive for COVID-19.

The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Olympics are back! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest news from the Tokyo games in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tokyo OlympicsCOVID-19Tokyo 2020Quarantineskateboarding
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us