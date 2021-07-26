rowing

Olympic Rowing Competition Postponed Due to Tropical Storm Approaching Japan

Archery matches have also been impacted by the approaching storm

Olympics - Previews - Day -2
Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Some Olympic rowing competitions have been rescheduled due to expected high wind and rain from a forecasted tropical storm.

Some events have been rescheduled for later in the week, after the storm has passed. Archery competitions have also been rescheduled.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tropical Storm Nepartak formed in the Philippine Sea, southeast of Japan and just north of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, a forecasting center in Hawaii operated by the U.S. Navy.

As of Sunday afternoon (in New York), the JTWC said that the storm had sustained winds of 40 mph, and could bring similar winds to Japan on Monday or Tuesday, as it makes landfall north of Tokyo.

Path of Tropical Storm Neparatak
Joint Typhoon Warning Center
The anticipated path of Tropical Storm Nepartak as of Sunday, July 25, 2021 at noon ET.

There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the storm, including its path and intensity. The JTWC said that the storm's path will become much clearer after it makes an expected turn to the northwest. Until then, the storm's track won't be certain, but the forecasted intensity of the storm will likely remain the same.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

4 to watch 3 hours ago

4 to Watch: Simone Biles' 1st Final, USA Softball Gold Medal Rematch, USWNT and More

Tokyo Olympics 22 hours ago

PHOTOS: Empty Seats, No Cheers at Fanless Tokyo Games Amid Virus Fears

Sports that are most at risk of being impacted include any in the water, including surfing and sailing in addition to rowing. Depending on the intensity of the storm, indoor events could be at risk as well, as a powerful enough storm with strong winds and rain could lead to power outages from downed trees and wires, as well as flash flooding.

Several previous rowing events were moved forward a day in anticipation of the storm.

Meet athlete Carissa Moore as she talks about one of the Olympics newest events, surfing.

This article tagged under:

rowing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us