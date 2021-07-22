NJ Fencer Fighting Olympic Isolation Over Sex Misconduct Claims, Reports Say

A U.S. Olympic fencer who has faced allegations of sexual misconduct is now fighting moves that have effectively isolated him from the rest of the Olympic team in Tokyo, according to reports Thursday.

The New York Times and USA Today reported that Alen Hadzic of Montclair, an alternate in the epee fencing team who competed for Columbia in college, has had his movements restricted by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

That includes being forced to stay in a hotel, rather than the Olympic Village.

Hadzic was suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in June after reported allegations of sexual impropriety by at least three women against him. An arbitrator later overturned that suspension, allowing him to potentially compete in Tokyo.

But Hadzic, who has denied all of the claims against him, is still reportedly being kept separate from the rest of his team.

Neither his attorney nor USA Fencing immediately responded to requests for comment from WNBC.

