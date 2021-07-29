Lee, Carey Begin Quest for Gymnastics All-Around Medal

Andrade Leads After First Rotation

After the first rotation, Brazil's Rebeca Andrade is in the lead with a 15.3 she earned on vault. Carey sits in second, just a tenth of a point behind Andrade with 15.2 on vault.

Lee delivered a solid 14.6 on the vault and is in fourth, 0.033 points behind ROC athlete Angelina Melnikova.

Up next, the Americans move to the uneven bars.

Members of Team USA Cheering On Lee, Carey

AP Photo by Greg Bull pic.twitter.com/gY4rFmsGUr — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) July 29, 2021

All-Around Competition Underway at Ariake Centre

The much-anticipated women's gymnastics all-around will begin Thursday morning. With defending Olympic champion Simone Biles withdrawing from competition to take care of her mental health, the field is wide open.

American Suni Lee is a heavy medal favorite after finishing qualifying with the third best score. She and teammate Jade Carey, who subbed in for Biles, will begin the all-around on vault.

The U.S. is looking to win its fifth-straight gold medal in Olympic all-around competition. Before Biles' win in 2016, Gabby Douglas, Nastia Liukin and Carly Patterson delivered all-around victory at the Olympics.