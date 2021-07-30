How Well Do New Yorkers Know the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games?

What to Know NBC New York tested the Olympic knowledge of attendees at a viewing for the games at the Waterline Square Park.

Many of the viewers were excited to see the swimming and gymnastics events.

Simone Biles was an olympic favorite among many viewers.

It’s been one week since fans from around the world took to their screens to cheer on athletes competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Despite the 13-hour time difference, New Yorkers have shown their support by watching the games at home or at outdoor viewings located throughout the city.

On Wednesday, NBC New York traveled to the Upper West Side's Waterline Square Park to a daily Tokyo Olympics viewing and spoke to over a dozen individuals to find out how much local support there is for the Tokyo Games.

Many told NBC New York that they found out about the showing only because they are residents near the park.

"I've been here almost everyday since it started, but I've been doing the yoga classes so that's how I found out [about the viewing] at class," said Upper West Side resident Nancy Roberts.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While most of the attendees came to enjoy the event cheering no particular sport in mind, others waited patiently to watch their favorite game. Swimming and gymnastics remained the most popular among residents, while others preferred track and field.

"Track and field is my favorite sport, particularly the 200-M, 100-M and relays, because those are my events," said New York City athlete, Payton Carter.

As for a favorite Olympian, Simone Biles was a popular choice among most attendees. However, several preferred Olympic veterans, like the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan who participated and medaled in the 1984 and 1992 games, came up as favorites.

"I really like Simone Biles. She's a classic one. I also like Alex Walsh from swimming and Matt Anderson," Yaara Elimelech told NBC New York.

Simone Biles removes herself from team competition citing mental health reasons. Lynda Baquero reports.

NBC New York also challenged residents with a couple of Olympic trivia questions. Out of the group who partook in the trivia, only 3 knew that the Olympic games originated in Greece. Even fewer knew that the Olympic rings stood for the five continents competing at the games.

"It was based on the first five original continents. I believe that during the first Olympics when that happened, it was only five continents at the time, and as it [the lands] spread, now we formed up to seven [continents]," said Avdi Akgun.

However, none of the viewers could name one tri-state Olympian competing at the Tokyo Games.

Here are just a few of the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut contenders:

Sue Bird, Basketball, Syosset, N.Y.

Colton Brown, Judo, New Brunswick, N.J.

Tina Charles, Basketball, Queens, N.Y.

English Gardner, Track and Field, Voorhees Township, N.J.

Daryl Homer, Fencing, New York, N.Y.

Helen Maroulis, Wrestling, Jersey City, N.J.

Sydney McLaughlin, Track and Field, New Brunswick, N.J.

Dalilah Muhammad, Track and Field, Queens, N.Y.

Alexis Sablone, Skateboarding, Old Saybrook, C.T.

Jessica Springsteen, Equestrian, and daughter of New Jersey music legend, Bruce Springsteen

Despite a seeming lack of knowledge, many New Yorkers expressed heartfelt dedication to Team USA.

Waterline Square Park, located on the Upper West Side (cross streets Freedom Place South and West 61st Street) is hosting Tokyo Olympics viewings starting at 5 p.m. daily until Aug. 8.

For those who cannot make it to the park, every single event can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, and many can also be seen on the television networks of NBC.