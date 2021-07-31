Tokyo Olympics Medal Tracker: Watch All Day 9 Final Events on TV, Streaming

The Tokyo Olympics are in full swing as athletes compete for glory in their respective sports.
Medals will be awarded on Day 9 in golf, BMX freestyle, men's and women's 50m freestyle swimming relay -- and much more.
Here's how you can watch all the events that will award medals:
Golf
The fourth and final round of the Olympic golf tournament will tee off on Saturday, with the first pairing set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.
American Xander Schauffele leads Japan's Hideki Matsuyama by one stroke. Those two will be paired with England's Paul Casey, with the trio teeing off at 10:09 p.m. ET.
Watch the final round of golf at the Olympics here:
Tokyo Olympics
Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC
BMX Freestyle
The first-ever BMX freestyle event will award its first medals in the finals on Saturday, beginning at 9:10 p.m. ET.
American Hannah Roberts, a 19-year-old from Indiana, is looking to make history by winning the inaugural Olympic event.
Here's how you can watch the BMX freestyle finals:
Swimming: 5 Finals
There are five more swimming events on Saturday night. Stream live here:
- Men's 50m freestyle, featuring Caeleb Dressel going for his third individual gold of these Games: 9:30 p.m.
- Women's 50m freestyle, including Abbey Weitzeil of the U.S.: 9:37 p.m.
- Men's 1500m freestyle, with Bobby Finke looking to sweep the men's distance events after winning the 800m in thrilling fashion: 9:44 p.m.
- Women's 4x100m medley relay: 10:15 p.m.
- Men's 4x100m medley relay, which will be Caeleb Dressel's chance for yet another medal: 10:36 p.m.
Gymnastics: 4 Individual Event Finals
The individual event finals begin early Sunday morning. Stream live here:
- Men's floor exercise, featuring Yul Moldauer of the U.S.: 4 a.m.
- Women's vault, featuring Americans Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner: 4:45 a.m.
- Men's pommel horse, featuring Alec Yoder of the U.S.: 5:44 a.m.
- Women's uneven bars, featuring all-around gold medalist Suni Lee: 6:27 a.m.
Track and Field: 4 Medal Events
At 9:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, the women's shot put final takes place, featuring Raven Saunders. Stream live here:
In the morning session beginning at 6 a.m. ET, there are three more finals. Stream live here:
- Men's high jump, featuring Americans Shelby McEwen and Juvaughn Harrison: 6:10 a.m. ET
- Women's triple jump, featuring Keturah Orji of the U.S.: 7:15 a.m. ET
- Men's 100m, likely featuring Trayvon Bromell: 8:50 a.m.
Diving: Women's 3m Springboard
Americans Krysta Palmer and Hailey Hernandez compete in the women's 3m springboard final at 2 a.m. Sunday. Stream live here:
Other Medal Events on Day 9
Boxing
- Men’s Welter (63-69kg), Bronze Medal Matches: 11:03 p.m., 5:03 a.m. (Stream)
- Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg), Bronze Medal Matches: 11:51 p.m., 5:51 p.m. (Stream)
- *Boxing awards two bronze medals in each of its weight classes
Sailing
- Men’s One Person Dinghy, Laser: 1:33 a.m. ET (Stream)
- Women’s One Person Dinghy, Laser Radial: 2:33 a.m. ET (Stream)
Tennis
- Women’s Doubles, Gold: 2:00 a.m. ET (Stream)
- Men's Singles, Gold: 4 a.m. ET (Stream)
- Mixed Doubles, Gold: 6 a.m. ET (Stream)
Fencing
- Men’s Team Foil, Bronze & Gold Medal Matches: 5:30 a.m. / 6:50 a.m. (Stream)
Weightlifting
- Women’s 76kg Group A Gold Medal: 6:50am (Stream)
Badminton
- Women’s Singles, Bronze & Gold Medal Matches: 7:30 a.m. / 8:20 a.m. ET (Stream)