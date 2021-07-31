Tokyo Olympics Medal Tracker: Watch All Day 9 Final Events on TV, Streaming

The Tokyo Olympics are in full swing as athletes compete for glory in their respective sports.

Medals will be awarded on Day 9 in golf, BMX freestyle, men's and women's 50m freestyle swimming relay -- and much more.

Here's how you can watch all the events that will award medals:

Golf

The fourth and final round of the Olympic golf tournament will tee off on Saturday, with the first pairing set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

American Xander Schauffele leads Japan's Hideki Matsuyama by one stroke. Those two will be paired with England's Paul Casey, with the trio teeing off at 10:09 p.m. ET.

Watch the final round of golf at the Olympics here:

BMX Freestyle

The first-ever BMX freestyle event will award its first medals in the finals on Saturday, beginning at 9:10 p.m. ET.

American Hannah Roberts, a 19-year-old from Indiana, is looking to make history by winning the inaugural Olympic event.

Here's how you can watch the BMX freestyle finals:

Swimming: 5 Finals

There are five more swimming events on Saturday night. Stream live here:

Men's 50m freestyle, featuring Caeleb Dressel going for his third individual gold of these Games: 9:30 p.m.

Women's 50m freestyle, including Abbey Weitzeil of the U.S.: 9:37 p.m.

Men's 1500m freestyle, with Bobby Finke looking to sweep the men's distance events after winning the 800m in thrilling fashion: 9:44 p.m.

Women's 4x100m medley relay: 10:15 p.m.

Men's 4x100m medley relay, which will be Caeleb Dressel's chance for yet another medal: 10:36 p.m.

Gymnastics: 4 Individual Event Finals

The individual event finals begin early Sunday morning. Stream live here:

Men's floor exercise, featuring Yul Moldauer of the U.S.: 4 a.m.

Women's vault, featuring Americans Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner: 4:45 a.m.

Men's pommel horse, featuring Alec Yoder of the U.S.: 5:44 a.m.

Women's uneven bars, featuring all-around gold medalist Suni Lee: 6:27 a.m.

Track and Field: 4 Medal Events

At 9:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, the women's shot put final takes place, featuring Raven Saunders. Stream live here:

In the morning session beginning at 6 a.m. ET, there are three more finals. Stream live here:

Men's high jump, featuring Americans Shelby McEwen and Juvaughn Harrison: 6:10 a.m. ET

Women's triple jump, featuring Keturah Orji of the U.S.: 7:15 a.m. ET

Men's 100m, likely featuring Trayvon Bromell: 8:50 a.m.

Diving: Women's 3m Springboard

Americans Krysta Palmer and Hailey Hernandez compete in the women's 3m springboard final at 2 a.m. Sunday. Stream live here:

Other Medal Events on Day 9

Boxing

Men’s Welter (63-69kg), Bronze Medal Matches: 11:03 p.m., 5:03 a.m. (Stream)

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg), Bronze Medal Matches: 11:51 p.m., 5:51 p.m. (Stream)

*Boxing awards two bronze medals in each of its weight classes

Sailing

Men’s One Person Dinghy, Laser: 1:33 a.m. ET (Stream)

Women’s One Person Dinghy, Laser Radial: 2:33 a.m. ET (Stream)

Tennis

Women’s Doubles, Gold: 2:00 a.m. ET (Stream)

Men's Singles, Gold: 4 a.m. ET (Stream)

Mixed Doubles, Gold: 6 a.m. ET (Stream)

Fencing

Men’s Team Foil, Bronze & Gold Medal Matches: 5:30 a.m. / 6:50 a.m. (Stream)

Weightlifting

Women’s 76kg Group A Gold Medal: 6:50am (Stream)

Badminton