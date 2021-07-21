The U.S. Softball Women's National Team returned to the Olympic stage on Tuesday night in Tokyo.

Making their fifth Olympic appearance and first since 2008, Team USA overcame a slow start to defeat Italy 2-0 at Fukushima Azuma Stadium.

Cat Osterman, who was a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic softball team, returned to the mound Tuesday, pitching six shutout innings and allowing only one hit with nine strikeouts.

Michelle Moultrie opened up the scoring in the fourth inning, singling to right field and driving in Valerie Arioto for the first run of the game.

Aubree Munro singled to third base at the top of the fifth inning and eventually worked her way to third, allowing Janie Reed to drive her home on a sacrifice fly.

Monica Abbott, another member of the 2008 team, closed out the game in the seventh to give the U.S. its first Olympic victory of the Tokyo Games.

Team USA will now prepare to face Canada on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.