American featherweight boxer Duke Ragan lost the gold medal bout in a close fight, 3-2, to ROC’s Albert Batyrgaziev.

Two judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Ragan, while two had the fight 29-28 for Batyrgaziev and the other had it 30-27 in favor of the Russian.

The 23-year-old American opened up with a 3-2 decision win in the Round of 32 over France’s Samuel Kistohurry. In the Round of 16, Ragan defeated Kazhakstan’s Serik Temirzhanov 5-0 to advance.

In the quarterfinals, Ragan again won a close 3-2 decision, this time against Ireland’s Kurt Walker. Ragan punched his ticket to the gold medal bout with a 4-1 decision victory over Ghana’s Samuel Takyi before falling in the gold medal bought for silver.

With the silver medal, Ragan becomes the first American to medal in featherweight boxing since Rocky Juarez in 2000.