fencing

US Fencers Wear Pink Masks After Teammate is Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Alen Hadzic's has been accused of impropriety by at least thee women; he denies those claims

Jacob Hoyle of Team United States, left, and Curtis McDowald of Team United States reacts to their loss to Team Japan in Men's Épée Team Table of 16 on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 30, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.
Elsa/Getty Images

Team USA fencers donned pink facemasks on Friday in support of sexual assault victims after one of their teammates was accused of sexual misconduct.

The New York Times and USA Today reported that Alen Hadzic of Montclair, New Jersey, an alternate in the epee fencing team, was accused of sexual impropriety by at least three women. He was initially suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in June, but an arbitrator overturned the suspension, allowing him to compete in Tokyo.

In photos from Friday's events, Hadzic -- who has denied claims against him -- can be seen in a black mask; all of his teammates are wearing pink ones.

Neither his attorney nor USA Fencing have responded to requests for comment from NBC New York.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

fencingTokyo OlympicsU.S. Center for SafeSport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us