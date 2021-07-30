US Fencers Wear Pink Masks After Teammate is Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Team USA fencers donned pink facemasks on Friday in support of sexual assault victims after one of their teammates was accused of sexual misconduct.

The New York Times and USA Today reported that Alen Hadzic of Montclair, New Jersey, an alternate in the epee fencing team, was accused of sexual impropriety by at least three women. He was initially suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in June, but an arbitrator overturned the suspension, allowing him to compete in Tokyo.

In photos from Friday's events, Hadzic -- who has denied claims against him -- can be seen in a black mask; all of his teammates are wearing pink ones.

#TeamUSA men’s epee team wore pink masks for their opening match at the Olympics as a show of support for sexual assault victims. Alen Hadzic— their teammate accused of rape and sexual assault— is on the left. Kudos to the team for taking a stand. #BelieveWomen pic.twitter.com/yRI4azelKN — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) July 30, 2021

Neither his attorney nor USA Fencing have responded to requests for comment from NBC New York.