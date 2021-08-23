Tokyo Paralympics

Afghanistan Flag to Be Displayed in Paralympic Ceremony

Taekwondo athlete, discus thrower are expected to represent Afghanistan in Tokyo Paralympics

The Afghanistan flag will be displayed in Tuesday's opening ceremony of the Paralympics even though the country's athletes were not able to get to Tokyo to compete.

Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, said Monday it will be done as a “sign of solidarity."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Parsons said a representative of the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees would carry the flag in the National Stadium during the opening ceremony. It's the same stadium where the opening ceremony of the Olympics took place on July 23.

The two Paralympic athletes from Afghanistan were unable to reach Tokyo after the Taliban took control of the country more than a week ago. They are para-taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and discus thrower Hossain Rasouli.

Parsons said 162 delegations will be represented in Tokyo, which includes refugee athletes. The IPC has said about 4,400 athletes will compete in the Paralympics. The exact number is to be released on Tuesday.

The Paralympics will close on Sept. 5 and are facing a surge around Tokyo in COVID-19 cases. Cases in the capital have increased from four or five times since the Olympics opened a month ago.

Organizers and the IPC say there is no connection between the Olympics or Paralympics taking place in Tokyo, and the rising cases among the general Tokyo population.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Tokyo Olympics Aug 8

Closing Ceremony Marks End Of Olympics

medal count Aug 7

Team USA Wins Most Gold Medals After Epic Final Day at Tokyo Olympics

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tokyo ParalympicsAfghanistanTokyoopening ceremonyInternational Paralympic Committee
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us